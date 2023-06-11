Portion of NB I-95 collapses, roadway shut down near Princeton Ave due to fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle fire has closed down I-95 near Princeton Avenue in both directions and a portion of the roadway has collapsed on the northbound side Sunday morning, according to state police.
The large fire started under the overpass around 6:30 a.m., police said.
Flames could be seen shooting up from the roadway between Exit 30 - Cotton Avenue/Rhawn Street and Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Avenue.
Thick black smoke filled the sky and traffic is stopped in that area.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Those who were on the interstate were forced to turn around.
The fire is out, as of 7:30 a.m. and crews are assessing the damage left behind.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
