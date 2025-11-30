Watch CBS News
Police activity impacting traffic on I-95 north in Philadelphia, drivers diverted off at Cottman Ave.

Alexandra Simon
Police are diverting northbound Interstate 95 traffic off at Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., the city's Office of Emergency Management said I-95 between Exit 26 (Aramingo Avenue) and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue) was closed due to police activity.

Cameras along the highway show northbound traffic has started moving again from the Aramingo Exit, but drivers are now being directed off the highway at the Cottman Avenue exit. An alert on 511pa.com says police activity now has the highway closed between Exit 30 and Exit 32 (Academy Road/Linden Avenue).

Traffic being diverted off I-95 at Cottman Avenue
Traffic being diverted off I-95 at Cottman Avenue 511PA

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information and will update this story.

