I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia reopens, but southbound remains closed

A stretch of I-95 northbound from Northeast Philadelphia to Bucks County reopened on Easter Sunday after being closed for hours, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said. The southbound side of the highway remains closed.

Pennsylvania State Police said the fire department was investigating a strong gas odor in the area.

I-95 northbound was closed between Exit 35 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem and Exit 32 (Academy Road and Linden Avenue) in Northeast Philly for just over two hours. It's unclear when the southbound side of the highway will reopen.

The Philadelphia OEM said drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.