Philadelphia's Jamaican consulate collecting donations as Hurricane Melissa bears down on the island nation

Landslides, fallen trees and flooding have already been reported in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa was beginning to make landfall as a Category 5 storm Tuesday. Hurricane Melissa is one of the strongest hurricanes to form in the Atlantic Ocean since records have been kept, with sustained winds of 185 mph, multiple feet of rain and high storm surge posing threats to people and structures.

International authorities have warned the storm will be damaging and that there is potential for a humanitarian crisis with many Jamaicans in need of rescue or assistance. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimated 1.5 million people could see impacts from the storm.

If you are in the Philadelphia area and you want to help Jamaican residents affected by Melissa, the Consulate of Jamaica in Philadelphia and a local teacher are collecting donations and are in need of volunteers to help with relief efforts.

Here are the details released by the consulate and by a local teacher Tuesday for helping victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

If you have items to donate

There will be a need for tarps, generators, canned food and personal hygiene items, the consulate says. No used clothing or linens will be accepted.

You can bring these donations to Besco Shippers at 5425 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Besco accepts donations Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to provide donated items on Sundays, you can visit True United Church at 6201 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Cheltenham High School teacher Candy Manning is also helping collect donations for the country where she was born and raised.

Manning is collecting canned, non-perishable food, diapers, first-aid kits and clothing. She plans to ship these items in barrels to Jamaica.

Items can be dropped off at Cheltenham High School from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.

If you want to volunteer your time

Prospective volunteers should reach out via email to Chris@jamaicaconsulatephiladelphia.com.