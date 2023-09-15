Hurricane Lee causing dangerous surf, rip currents at NJ, DE beaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Restrictions are in place at multiple beaches in our region as Hurricane Lee approaches hundreds of miles off the coast, bringing high surf and rip currents.

The National Weather Service issued words of caution early Friday for the Delaware beaches and the Jersey Shore, reporting waves breaking up to eight feet and dangerous rip currents that "can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water."

Hurricane Lee will pass well east of the Jersey Shore. Marine impacts will occur with a High Risk for Rip Currents and a High Surf Advisory through Saturday. Beach erosion likely. Otherwise, it will be pleasant with highs in the 70s. #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/B7a99AjTsZ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 15, 2023

Swimmers are advised to only swim where lifeguards are in place.

Cape May, NJ beaches closed

In Cape May, beaches are closed due to the dangerous conditions, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. Seaside Heights is warning visitors to "STAY OUT. STAY ALIVE" and will issue fines between $100 and $1,250 to anyone who swims without a lifeguard present.

Red flag conditions were in place Thursday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Beachgoers were only permitted to go into the water up to their knees Thursday.

Forecasters say the center of Lee is expected to make landfall in New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday and then turn northeast.

Rough waters hazardous for small boats

A Small Craft Advisory is also in place along the coasts, NWS says.

The ocean conditions are hazardous for inexperienced mariners.

Rip currents fatal over Labor Day Weekend in New Jersey and Delaware

At least three swimmers were killed in New Jersey over Labor Day Weekend due to rip currents and high surf conditions created by Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful force that can pull swimmers out away from the shoreline.

According to the National Ocean Service, some rip currents are measured at eight feet per second, faster than any Olympic swimmer on record.

Swimming against a rip current can tire swimmers out and lead to tragedy.

If you are caught in a rip current, you have to swim parallel to the shore to get out. Most rip currents are less than 80 feet wide, according to NOS.

"The most important thing to remember if you are ever caught in a rip current is not to panic," the National Ocean Service website says. "Continue to breathe, try to keep your head above water, and don't exhaust yourself fighting against the force of the current."