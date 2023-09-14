Hurricane Lee on path for New England and Canada becomes a post tropical cyclone expected to produce "hurricane-force" winds

Hurricane Lee is barreling toward eastern New England and Canada's Atlantic coast and is expected to make landfall over the weekend, forecasters said. As Hurricane Lee approaches Nova Scotia the storm has become a post-tropical cyclone but it is still expected to produce "hurricane-force winds," the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday morning.

The previous Category 1 storm, which grew at one point last week to Category 5 strength, was still expected to be "large and dangerous" when it reaches the area as it continued on a path north, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane center expected Lee to make landfall in eastern Canada on Saturday, but southern New England was expected to experience tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding as well.

"Today is the last day to prepare," Stephanie Abrams, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, said on "CBS Mornings" on Friday. "Conditions go downhill tonight, and tomorrow, Lee will be battering parts of New England. The strongest winds are expected to be along the coast."

Boats are docked together in a protective cove before the possible arrival of Hurricane Lee on Sept. 15, 2023, in Eastport, Maine. Getty Images

Over three million people were under watches and warnings from Lee, Abrams said.

"The winds will increase through the day today, and tomorrow gusting as high as 75 mph," Abrams said. "... Sunday, they're going to start to taper off from the south to the north."

CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said the Canadian Maritime Provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were going to experience the worst effects from Lee.

In New England, Lee was expected to drop 2-5 inches of rain in eastern Maine, according to the hurricane center. Coastal areas of Maine could see 20-foot waves, and parts of the Massachusetts coast could see 15-foot waves, Parkinson said.

"This is as good as you're going to get with a hurricane coming this close to New England," Parkinson said.

Forecasters also warned that coastal areas from New York's Long Island to the U.S.-Canada border, including Boston Harbor, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts, could see between 1-3 feet in storm surge if the surge peaks at the same time as high tide.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state of Maine late Thursday, ahead of the Lee's arrival, that will free up resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts."

A satellite image of Hurricane Lee at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Sept. 15, 2023. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

What category is Hurricane Lee?

Hurricane Lee weakened to a post-tropical storm early on Saturday morning, according to the hurricane center. Forecasters said the storm was still expected to have "hurricane-force" winds.

As of 11 p.m. EDT on Friday, Lee was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane-force winds were extending up to 115 miles from the center of Lee and tropical-storm-force winds were extending up to 345 miles from the center.

Hurricanes are rated in categories from 1 to 5 based on the speed of its maximum sustained winds. Although Category 1 storms are the lowest rating, the hurricane center says they're "very dangerous" and could damage homes and power lines, causing outages that could go on for days.

The latest projections for Hurricane Lee. Sept. 15, 2023. NOAA / National Weather Service

Hurricane Lee's "cone of uncertainty"

The hurricane center releases forecast cones for tropical cyclones showing the probable path for a storm's center. The forecast cone is sometimes called the "cone of uncertainty" because the storm's center historically moves outside of the probable path "about a third of the time," according to the center. Officials urge people to not focus entirely on a storm's center because its effects can be felt hundreds of miles away.

The forecast cone for Lee shows its center potentially making landfall between the eastern tip of Maine and Nova Scotia.

Where is Hurricane Lee?

The center of the storm was about 250 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 370 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to the hurricane center. Lee was moving north at 20 mph.

Ahead of the storm, a hurricane watch was in effect for parts of eastern Canada. The watch means hurricane conditions are possible for the area. Earlier, Lee prompted a hurricane watch to be issued in Maine for the first time since 2008, Parkinson reported.

A tropical storm warning was issued from Westport, Massachusetts, northward to the U.S.-Canada border and for Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of eastern Canada. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours. A tropical storm watch was issued for parts of eastern Canada.