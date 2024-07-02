As Hurricane Beryl marches through Caribbean, Philadelphia woman worries about family in Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean Sea Tuesday, people in the Philadelphia area are concerned about loved ones bracing for the storm.

"I mean, it's kind of nerve-wracking," Careda Matthews said.

She was nervous and torn. She tried to focus on her customers as owner of Careda's Caribbean Cuisine in the Reading Terminal Market. She said she also worried about her family back home in Jamaica.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Right now, we are doing WhatsApp and Facebook because calling the lines are jammed," Matthews said.

Hurricane Beryl devastated part of the Caribbean including Grenada and was charging toward her home country. The Category 4 storm is forecast to bring life-threatening conditions to Jamaica.

"All of my employees are Jamaicans," she said. "So as you can imagine, everybody has the same kind of thought: 'Is my family going to be OK? Do they have enough food, water?'"

In between serving customers, Matthews tried to take calls from family – that is, if the connection held up.

"I got three phone calls," she said. "It keeps cutting off."

Debris are seen on the main road after the passage of Hurricane Beryl at the Oistins Gardens, Christ Church, Barbados on July 1. Randy Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Still, Matthews tried to give warm and speedy service during the lunch rush. Then, a customer who overheard our interview offered a word of comfort.

"I will post that to my prayer group to keep them and you in our prayers," the woman said.

Matthews said the support gives her the courage to keep going.

"I thank everyone who is praying for us and giving positive energy," she said.