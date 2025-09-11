Watch CBS News
Humpty Dumpty statue vandalized on Cape May, NJ golf course; police search for suspects

A Humpty Dumpty statue on a Jersey Shore golf course had a great fall — and police say two unknown vandals are to blame.

Cape May, New Jersey police are searching for two people seen on video damaging the statue at the Ocean Putt Miniature Golf Course just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-250911-frame-375822-1.jpg
Cape May Police Department

Police said the two people unlawfully entered the property at Jackson Street and Beach Avenue. One removed the Humpty Dumpty figure from its mount and then dumptied — er, discarded — it down the street.

Anyone who can identify the people seen in the surveillance video should contact Detective David Atkinson at 609-385-0486 or submit an anonymous tip on Crimewatch.net.

