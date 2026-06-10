FBI on high alert for human trafficking in Philadelphia ahead of World Cup: "It happens within our community"

With several World Cup matches in Philadelphia, the FBI said human trafficking is on its radar.

"You will see an influx of victims brought in by traffickers, knowing that there will be a customer base where they will spend money and the trafficker will make more money," said Glenn Booth, a supervisory special agent for the FBI.

Philadelphia International Airport is also on alert, especially with an increased number of travelers. Posters about human trafficking have been posted on bathroom stalls throughout the terminals of PHL.

"It gives you not only information on what to look for, but also what to do if you are someone who is witnessing or in that situation of being trafficked," said Leah Douglas, the director of guest experience at PHL.

The FBI said human trafficking can happen anywhere, anytime.

"Trafficking happens right under our noses," Booth said. "It can happen not just at hotels, but it happens within our community. Sometimes with people you know."

Some physical signs to look out for are injuries like scars or bruises, malnutrition, untreated medical or dental issues and clothing that is worn or soiled.

Some behavioral signs include appearing to be disoriented, afraid, anxious, or reluctant to speak, giving statements that feel scripted, and signs of substance abuse or being controlled by someone.

The FBI said traffickers prey on the most vulnerable populations.

Katrina Stopfer, the director of anti-trafficking for the New Day To Stop Trafficking Program at the Salvation Army, said they are adding additional support to their hotlines as they anticipate a higher call volume.

"We are training city departments at parks and libraries staff, recreation centers all over the city, and we are educating folks on the warning signs of human trafficking, the risks with their particular line of work, and resources on how to connect someone to care," she said

Officials said if you do notice a trafficking situation, do not intervene and call authorities for help. You can call 1-888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733 (BEFREE).