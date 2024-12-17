Watch CBS News
How to watch the Phillie Phanatic yule log this holiday season

Christmas is just days away, and your favorite Philadelphia sports mascots want you to cozy up by the fireplace with a very special YouTube video this year. 

The Phillie Phanatic hosts the Philly Mascots Yule Log, an hourlong video set in the Phillies clubhouse, featuring special appearances from Swoop, Gritty, Franklin and Phang, and of course, plenty of antics. 

Tune in to see the Phanatic relaxing by the fire with holiday music, giving gifts to all his friends and much more.

