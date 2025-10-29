Camden's Cathedral Kitchen hits all-time record for meals served in a day amid lack of SNAP funding Cathedral Kitchen in South Jersey regularly sees a spike in meals served toward the end of the month, as families' EBT cards run low. On those busy days, they might serve around 640 meals. On Monday, they hit an all-time record of 800 meals served in a day, and served 700 on Tuesday. Wakisha Bailey chats with Chef Naimah Rutling and Executive Director Carrie Kitchen-Santiago as they prepared to open for another busy day.