How much rain did we get? Totals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

By Alexandra Simon, Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware and Schuylkill River flooding expected Wednesday after heavy rain
Delaware and Schuylkill River flooding expected Wednesday after heavy rain 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A powerful storm brought another round of soaking rain to the Delaware Valley this week, dumping between 2-4 inches of rain across the region Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

If it feels like it's been an abnormally rainy few weeks, you're right. Normal rainfall totals between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9 amount to about 4.78 inches. Between December 2023 and Tuesday, we'd already recorded more than 9 inches of rain, an amount normally recorded in December, January and February combined.

RELATED: Power outage map: Heavy rainstorm leaves thousands without power across Philadelphia area

Here's a look at some of the highest rain totals from Tuesday across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, measured in inches.

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania

  • Conshohocken: 4.28
  • Media: 4.04
  • Coatsville: 3.88
  • Jim Thorpe: 3.32
  • Buckingham: 3.09
  • Philadelphia: 2.25
rain-totals-list-pa.png
Rain totals in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

RELATED: Kelly Drive closed in Philadelphia as Schuylkill River reaches minor flood stage Wednesday

South Jersey and the Shore

  • Beach Haven: 3.60
  • Turnersville: 3.17
  • Lumberton: 3.14
  • Sea Isle City: 2.94
  • Atco: 2.74
  • Atlantic City: 2.52
rain-totals-list-nj.png
Rain totals in South Jersey, Jan. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Delaware

  • Lewes: 2.93
  • Newark: 2.69
  • Claymont: 2.51
  • Dover: 2.46
  • Felton: 2.32
  • Middletown: 2.10
rain-totals-list-de.png
Rain totals in Delaware, Jan. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

RELATED: Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, creeks and streams reach flood stage after heavy rain

The storm also came with extremely strong, tropical storm force wind gusts.

The highest wind gust was recorded in Island Beach, New Jersey at 72 mph. Wind gusts between 60 and 64 mph were clocked around New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia International Airport recorded a gust of 51 mph.

list-peak-wind-gusts.png
Peak wind gusts, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire area until 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 45 mph winds will continue to blow through throughout the day. With already extremely saturated ground, there's a chance weakened trees and power lines could come down.

RELATED: Heavy rains, flooding disrupt travel around the Philadelphia region

First published on January 10, 2024 / 7:10 AM EST

