Power outage map: Heavy rainstorm leaves thousands without power across Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A powerful storm system moving through the Philadelphia region has knocked out power for thousands of people on Tuesday night.

The storm is pounding the Delaware Valley with heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds with the potential for flooding. It's also causing headaches for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport and forcing some schools to open late on Wednesday.

Here are the latest outage numbers across the area:

PECO

PECO, Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural gas utility, serves power to nearly 1.7 million people in southeastern Pennsylvania.

So far, there's a total of 1,259 active outages and 113,452 customers are being impacted.

Chester County has the most amount of customers without power at 63,463. Delaware County has more than 30,000 people without power.

Atlantic City Electric

In South Jersey, people are also losing power. There are a total of 827 outages with nearly 30,000 customers impacted.

Gloucester County currently has more than 15,000 customers without power.

PSE&G

PSE&G, one of the largest electric and gas companies in the United States, is also dealing with the affects of the major rainstorm.

The company is currently reporting 319 outages affecting nearly 20,000 customers.

Delmarva

Delmarva, which provides electric and gas to residents in Delaware and Maryland, is currently reporting 667 outages. Nearly 30,000 customers are being impacted by the storms. More than 17,000 of those customers are in New Castle County.

PPL

PPL Electric Utilities, which serves central and eastern Pennsylvania, is currently reporting more than 29,000 total outages, but only a handful of those are in our area.