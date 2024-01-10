Red Cross opens shelter in Darby Borough to help residents impacted by flooding

NEXT Weather: Bulk of rain to move out of Philadelphia region overnight

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Darby Borough for residents impacted by flooding near Darby Creek on Wednesday after heavy rain pounded the Philadelphia region.

The Red Cross says it's currently assisting 10 people and one dog at the shelter located at the Darby Borough Recreation Center at 1020 Ridge Avenue. The families will be provided with a warm place to sleep, meals, snacks, comfort and care items by the Red Cross.

Along with the Darby Creek flooding, other rivers and creeks in the area, including the Schuylkill River at Boathouse Row, are expected to reach a moderate or major flood stage on Wednesday.

Rain and wind are winding down overnight as the heaviest rain fell between 3 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, but the threat of flooding will linger into the afternoon on Wednesday.

Parts of the Philadelphia region got roughly two inches of rain. The Poconos got pelted with three inches of rain due to the storm.

The combination of rain and gusty winds forced thousands of people to lose power from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some schools in the Delaware Valley are opening late on Wednesday due to the impacts of the weather.

Last month near Darby Borough in Collingdale, a coastal storm brought two inches of rain and caused major flooding, which forced about 30 residents to evacuate their homes.