Kelly Drive closed in Philadelphia as Schuylkill River reaches minor flood stage Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two stretches of Kelly Drive are closed in Philadelphia on Wednesday after a powerful storm dumped rain across the region and the Schuylkill River flooded the road.

The road is closed along the Schuylkill River from Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive and from Calumet Street to Hunting Park Avenue.

"Additional closures may become necessary," the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said on X.

Wednesday's closure marks the third time since mid-December that a stretch of Kelly Drive has closed due to flooding.

The Schuylkill is forecast to reach moderate flood stage above 12 feet near the Philadelphia Museum of Art later on Wednesday, above previous forecasts of about 11 and a half feet, according to the an online tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Based on the river gauge forecast, it's supposed to be at its peak around 7 a.m. But the river will stay at roughly that level through midafternoon. It doesn't peak and then drop quickly like smaller streams do, our Meteorologist Kate Bilo says.

Farther upriver in Norristown, the river was forecasted to reach the moderate flood stage at 18 feet - close to the level for "major" flooding at 19 feet.

Main Street in Manayunk has previously flooded when the Schuylkill reached 12 feet.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on the aftermath of this storm.