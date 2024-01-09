Heavy rains, flooding disrupt travel around the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rains on Tuesday closed roads, canceled flights and disrupted train schedules around the Philadelphia region Tuesday evening.

A Flood Warning is in effect across the Philadelphia area, and a number of school districts in the region are opening late Wednesday. Check the full list of delays and closures here.

Flights canceled and delayed at PHL

At least 155 flights were delayed and 20 were canceled in and out of Philadelphia International as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

Amtrak changes schedule

Amtrak adjusted train schedules on the Northeast Corridor and surrounding areas as a precaution because of the weather, a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the following trains are canceled entirely: Acela 2190, Acela 2159, Northeast Regional 151, Keystone 610, Keystone 617, and Keystone 622. Several other Keystone trains are canceled between Pennsylvania and Harrisburg as well.

Downeaster trains 680 and 681 are also canceled.

See the full list of changes on Amtrak's website. Amtrak advises customers to modify reservations on Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app or by calling 800-USA-RAIL if a trip has been canceled. Change and cancelation fees will be waived, according to Amtrak's website.

To get updates, Amtrak says to visit Amtrak.com, check the app or follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X.

