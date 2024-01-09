Pennsylvania, New Jersey weather forecast: Pouring rain, 40-60 mph winds in Tuesday's storm

NEXT Weather: Major rain storm moves in Tuesday, flooding and power outages likely

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major storm is moving into the Delaware Valley region, bringing with it heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and high winds, and potential for flooding and power outages.

Because of the severity of this storm, Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

This storm will be all rain, with highs Tuesday close to 53 degrees. The morning starts cloudy, before rain develops midday.

Here's what you need to know as the storm arrives.

When will the storm hit?

ARRIVAL: Light rain arrives in the region between 9 and 11 a.m. Rainfall rates intensify around 1 p.m. and will likely be pouring from the Jersey Shore to the Poconos by the start of the PM commute.

DURATION: Rain continues throughout the day but wraps up around midnight, though some lingering showers could continue through Wednesday morning.

HEAVIEST RAIN: The heaviest rain and downpours are forecast to last from 3-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Future radar for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

HIGHEST WINDS: The strongest wind gusts will blow through between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m. Wednesday.

FLOODING: Flooding is likely from Tuesday night until midday Wednesday.

Watches and Warnings

For most of us this will be an all-rain event, though the Poconos could see a quick rain/snow mix to start before everything changes over to rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until Wednesday night, and a High Wind Warning for the Jersey Shore and Cumberland County goes into effect tonight through Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Flood Watch in effect for Jan. 9-10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Major threats/impacts

Expect lots and lots of rain and strong winds with this storm.

Lehigh Valley and the Poconos: 3-4 inches of rain, wind gusts between 40-45 mph

Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs: 2-3 inches of rain, wind gusts between 45-50 mph

Jersey Shore: 1-2 inches of rain, wind gusts between 50-60 mph

This much rain falling on already saturated ground could lead to flash flooding. River, stream and creek flooding threats are highest on Wednesday. Normal rainfall totals between Dec. 1 and Jan. 9 amount to about 4.78 inches. Between Dec. 2023 and today, we've seen more than 9 inches of rain, an amount normally recorded in December, January and February combined.

Philadelphia rainfall rates, Jan. 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Those strong wind gusts could take down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. The highest winds will be down the shore, where high surf is likely to lead to some beach erosion.

Coastal flooding is also a threat with this system, where strong winds have potential to push water onshore and into the back bays. High tide is around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the morning high tide Wednesday is around 6:30 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has already declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm's impacts, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Numerous travel delays and cancellations are possible, and expect a nasty commute Tuesday night, impacted by wet roads, low visibility, flooding, ponding and high winds.

The Wednesday morning commute is also likely to be a rough one. The bulk of the rain will have moved on, but head out with a backup plan in the event of flooded roads or downed trees.

AM Schuylkill River at Boathouse Row flood status CBS Philadelphia

Looking ahead: Schuylkill River, streams, creeks could reach flood stage Wednesday

Rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon, but as water drains into creeks and streams they could reach flood stage - we're talking hours after the storm's arrival.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned residents near the Rancocas Creek in New Jersey and Neshaminy Creek in Pennsylvania that these creeks could reach flood stage Wednesday.

The Neshaminy Creek may reach as high as 12 feet, according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, a National Weather Service tool. The creek's flood stage is at nine feet.

Conditions remain windy and cloudy.

Temps remain warmer throughout the week before next chance for rain on Saturday.

After that, more seasonable, expect colder, more seasonable temperatures.

Your 7-day forecast

7-day weather forecast, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 54, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Wednesday: High of 48, low of 46, watch for flooding

Thursday: High of 50, low of 33, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 48, low of 32, clouds thicken

Saturday: High of 58, low of 42, rain early

Sunday: High of 36, low of 28, colder

Monday: High of 39, low of 26, cold

