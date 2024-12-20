Community shows the true meaning of holiday season after a fire destroys a New Jersey police officer's home

Fire destroys a Camden County police officer's home: "It could be worse. We're all safe"

It is the season of giving, and that is on full display after a fire tore through a Camden County Police Officer's home this week.

Heavy flames shot out the windows as smoke billowed from the roof of his home in Clementon. The fire destroyed practically everything inside only days before Christmas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"I realized the only thing I had left at the time was my uniform that was on me," said Officer Salomon Andre.

On Monday, the fire started on the second floor of the home on Kingswood Place. Officer Andre was on patrol at the time, and luckily his fiancée, Dajshia Gibson, and their newborn, Kailo, were running errands.

Several nearby fire departments knocked down the flames and rescued the family's dog, Dash, who was in his crate upstairs.

Andre said his family moved into their home this past August, days before his son was born, and now not much is left.

"If I didn't know where my bedroom was or the bed was you couldn't tell everything pretty much is burned," Andre said.

"I think that's what broke my heart the most because I was looking forward to celebrating our first Christmas in our first home with our first baby, there was a lot of firsts," Gibson said.

As the family now searches for long-term housing, they said neighbors and community members have donated toys, clothes and food. The community is showing the true meaning of the holiday season.

"I've been overwhelmed, it just shows that I'm not by myself," Andre said.

The Camden County Police Union donated $1,000 to the family, Gibson's co-workers also stepped up, and a fundraising campaign has already raised thousands.

"The way I look at it, it could be worse. We're all safe, we're grateful for that, we still got the spirit," Andre said.