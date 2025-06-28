Hot but less humid Sunday in Philadelphia, tracking showers and storms. See the weather forecast.

A front sliding through the Philadelphia region Saturday night will bring lingering showers that taper off after midnight.

While the front stalls near the Delmarva, skies will start to clear locally and with light winds, we could see some patchy fog or mist develop overnight — especially in spots that picked up rain. Temps drop into the low 60s north of the city and hover near 70 in the southern half of the area.

Sunday looks pretty nice overall. North of Philly, expect mostly sunny skies and lower humidity with dew points dipping into the 60s — and even some 50s across the far north. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s, with the Poconos near 80. South of the city, clouds linger a bit more, and a few pop-up showers or storms are possible with the stalled boundary nearby, but nothing widespread.

By Monday, a warm front starts lifting north, bringing back the humidity and a few scattered showers or storms — especially across southern and western zones. Highs near 90 are likely, and while it'll feel muggy, heat indices currently look to stay just shy of advisory criteria. More widespread showers and storms are expected Monday night as the front moves through.

Tuesday is the day to watch closely. A strong cold front combined with increasing wind shear and instability could set the stage for some severe thunderstorms, especially in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Timing and storm evolution still need to be fine-tuned, but damaging wind potential will be on the table.

Behind that, things calm down — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look quieter and a bit more comfortable, although hot and seasonable, just in time for July Fourth celebrations.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 73.

Monday: Few late storms. High 89, Low 72.

Tuesday: Storms likely. High 89, Low 76.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 89, Low 72.

Thursday: Bright and sunny. High 89, Low 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 68.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 89, Low 67.

