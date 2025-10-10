Navy sailor returns to Pennsylvania high school for first time in 25 years for Homecoming 250

Homecoming 250 celebrations continued around the Delaware Valley. On Friday morning, Navy and Marine Corps members made their way to Bucks County.

At Bensalem High School, four military helicopters landed right on the practice football field as the entire student body, over 2,000 teens, watched.

The students, staff and local leaders got to see a fast rope demonstration before speaking with active-duty members and seeing the helicopters up close.

"You can see there's a whole lot of uniformed personnel here in the interest of connecting with our kids, communicating about opportunities in the military and how each and every one of them could possibly serve our country," Sam Lee, superintendent of Bensalem Township School District, said.

"I hope we have six or seven, maybe 10 that say they want to be a pilot," Col. David Mills, Junior ROTC senior marine instructor at Bensalem High School, said.

Among the military leaders at the event was Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Reed Jr., a Bensalem High School graduate, class of 1997.

"I didn't appreciate this place when I was here. So to come full circle and to be back here 25 years later after I raised my right hand is amazing," Reed said.

In 2000, he joined the Navy and has been stationed all around the world, from California to Italy and Japan. About a year ago, he came back to the Keystone State, where he is now the senior enlisted leader of Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia.

"It's a dream come true to be able to be home for family events," Reed said with a smile.

There was no question he was going to miss returning to his high school during Homecoming 250.

"This is a great moment. It's really special for me. I'm just glad everyone gets to see how awesome the Navy is and how awesome this place is," Reed said.

His advice to the students?

"That the world is way bigger than Bensalem. The world is an amazing place," said Reed.

Bensalem High School has one of four Marine Corps Junior ROTC programs in the state.