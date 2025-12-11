Real or fake? What climbing holiday tree prices mean for Philadelphia families this season

The clock is ticking for families to find a Christmas tree.

For Ellen Brennan, of Mount Airy, she is finally settled on the right one Thursday, just two weeks ahead of the holiday.

"My favorite part of Christmas is getting a tree," she said.

Brennan said this year she's deciding to stick with tradition and buy a real tree.

"I told both of my daughters that if I ever say that it's time for an artificial tree that they will know it's time to go to the old folks' home," she said with a laugh.

Many people have the same idea, but not all of them choose a real tree over a fake one because of tradition. In some cases, they're doing it because of price.

According to a study done by the American Christmas Tree Association, artificial tree prices are up this year by 10% to 15%. The trees that are made in Asia are affected by tariffs.

But, for folks in the business of selling real trees, they aren't too upset about the price change. Businesses like Laurel Hill Gardens in Chestnut Hill are seeing a huge demand from people wanting to buy real trees.

"We bought approximately 500 trees, and we have 85 or 80 left," said Jake Bevan, the owner of Laurel Hill Gardens.

Bevan said he sold about 150 trees during Black Friday weekend.

He said typically they would have some trees left over, but this year he says they expect to run out before the holiday.

Unlike artificial trees, he says his prices have remained steady.

Bevan said he expects to stay busy for next two weeks until Christmas.

"People usually balk at the prices of real trees for a number of reasons, this year it's been very minimal," he said.