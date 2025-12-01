See which retailers are changing their return policies for the holidays, and which are charging fees

The holiday shopping rush is on, which means the return rush will soon follow.

But before you head back to the store, check the fine print. Many major retailers are adjusting their return policies while some are adding fees.

Amazon

Amazon is offering an extended return window for the holiday season.

Most items ordered between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2026, as long as they're in the original packaging, according to the retailer's website.

There are some notable exceptions. Apple products purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 15, 2026.

The retailer also says there are several items that cannot be returned including, perishables, customized products, automobiles and any products that were marked "final sale."

You can find Amazon's full return policy here.

Apple Store

Apple says all items purchased between Nov. 8 and Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 8, 2026.

You can find Apple's full return policy here.

Best Buy

Best Buy is letting customers return purchases made between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31 until Jan. 15, 2026.

But the retailer says products purchased with third-party activation contracts like phones, tablets and mobile hotspots do not qualify.

You can find Best Buy's full return policy here.

Macy's

For the holiday season, Macy's is extending its return window until Jan. 31, 2026 on items purchases between Oct. 6 and Dec. 31.

You can find Macy's full return policy here.

Kohl's

Most purchases made between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31 from Kohl's are returnable through Jan. 31, 2026, according to the retailer.

You can find Kohl's full return policy here.

Target

Target said this year it's extending its holiday return window on electronics and entertainment items, as well as most Target Plus items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24.

For electronics and entertainment items, excluding Apple and Beats:

Items must be returned by Jan. 24, 2026

For Target Plus items, excluding seasonal décor:

Items must be returned by Jan. 24, 2026

For Apple and Beats products and mobile phones:

Items must be returned by Jan. 8, 2026

For all other new, unopened items, Target said its typical 90-day window for free returns applies.

You can find Target's full return policy here.

Walmart

Walmart said most items purchased in-store or online between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2026. However, marketplace items are not returnable.

You can find Walmart's full return policy here.

Return and restocking fees

Free returns aren't a given anymore. Some retailers are charging fees for items returned by mail.

It will cost you $7.50 to use a prepaid label to mail a J. Crew return, while there is a $4.95 fee per return request for Zara.

Dillard's now charges a $9.95 return label fee, in addition to a restocking fee. Urban Outfitters charges a $5.00 restocking fee on most mailed returns.

To mail a Macy's return you'll pay $9.99 unless you join the retailer's Star Rewards program, which is free.

You might be charged a 15% restocking fee for returning some items, if opened, to Best Buy.

Amazon will also charge a return fee if you do not opt for its label-free, box-free drop-off option at a designated Kohl's, Whole Foods, UPS Store, or Staples locations. A growing list of retailers offer box-free, label-free, in-person returns at designated locations through Happy Returns.

All fees are deducted for your refund.

There is one simple way to avoid most of these fees: Return the item in-store or to a designated location.

