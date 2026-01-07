Driver sought after "deliberately accelerating" at pedestrians outside Feasterville, Pa. club, police say

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are searching for a driver they say critically injured one man when he intentionally ran down a group of pedestrians in the parking lot of a Feasterville club and lounge on New Year's Day.

Roba Gasitashvili, 22, of Philadelphia, is facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the Lower Southampton Township Police Department said in a news release this week.

Police say about two hours after 2026 got started, Gasitashvili was seen on surveillance video driving a white Volkswagen sedan in the parking lot of the Hive Lounge on Bustleton Pike and "deliberately accelerating" toward a group of five people. He didn't stop, even after striking three of the people and two parked cars.

"The driver continued to circle the building, repeatedly driving toward pedestrians who narrowly avoided being struck," police said.

Gasitashvili then stopped the vehicle near one of the victims who was struck, a 29-year-old man from Philadelphia, before fleeing north on Bustleton Pike.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the "luxury lounge" around 2 a.m. and found the 29-year-old unconscious with serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the other two people struck were not specified.

About a mile away, police found a white Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot of the TJ Maxx store on Street Road. Police described the vehicle as having "significant front-end damage, blood on the hood and grille, a shattered windshield with what appeared to be a human impression, a deployed airbag, missing parts and leaking fluids."

Police said the Jetta was registered to Gasitashvili and officers are attempting to locate him. Anyone with information can contact 215-357-1234 or email tipline@lstwp.org.