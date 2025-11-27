Woman killed in hit-and-run in University City on Thanksgiving, Philadelphia police say

A woman died in a hit-and-run in University City on Thanksgiving, Philadelphia police said.

The pedestrian was hit near 36th and Market streets just after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The driver who struck the victim hit another car and then attempted to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody nearby, police said.

The crash happened near the site of the hit-and-run that killed 48-year-old Meaza Brown of South Philadelphia last week. Police say Brown was walking to work early on Nov. 20 with a group of coworkers when she was hit by a silver Chrysler 300 sedan that ran a red light at 33rd and Market streets.

This is a developing story.