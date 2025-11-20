Watch CBS News
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Philadelphia's University City

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on a University City street Thursday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 33rd and Market streets around 4 a.m. They found a woman who had been struck and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the 48-year-old woman was walking to work with a group of coworkers when she was struck by a silver Chrysler 300 sedan. No one else was struck.

snapshot-1.jpg

The Chrysler that struck the woman did not stay at the scene. Police know the vehicle's license plate and will be searching for records of the vehicle owner.

This section of Market Street cuts through Drexel University's campus and is two blocks from 30th Street Station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

