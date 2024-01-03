New surveillance images show suspect in Philadelphia hit-and-run that critically injured woman

Police searching for driver who struck 25-year-old woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have found more video showing the car that struck and critically injured a 25-year-old woman crossing Broad Street not far from Temple University last week.

The images show a man who police say kept driving after striking Hayley Worrell, 25, in a dark-colored Nissan with a sunroof around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Worrell was crossing Broad at Susquehanna Avenue when the crash happened.

The surveillance images show the man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and back, and light-colored pants, possibly sweatpants.

Police say the car is likely a dark gray 2019-2024 Nissan Altima or a 2020-2024 Nissan Sentra with a sunroof.

The car may have damage to the windshield, the passenger-side headlight area and bumper and dents on the hood on the passenger's side.

Philadelphia police released new surveillance images of a man they say struck and critically injured a woman crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 2023. Philadelphia Police

The Nissan is also missing a wheel covering on the front driver's side, making the wheel appear black.

The crash sent Worrell to the intensive care unit at Temple University Hospital, where she remains while her family awaits news of an arrest.

"It's an indescribable pain," Colleen Worrell, Hayley's mother, said. "It's numbness. I don't know how to explain, I don't know how to explain it. You can talk to your daughter on the phone, and the next day she can not talk to you at all."

Several of Worrell's bones are broken or fractured from the crash, her mother added.

"[H]er back of her head is fractured and she's on a breathing tube," Colleen Worrell said. "She can't breathe or eat on her own, she's fighting for her life right now."

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-3181. Tips can also be submitted at 215-686-8477 or anonymously through a form on the police website.