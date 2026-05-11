Meet the young golfers serving as standard bearers at 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink

Some young golfers from First Tee Greater Philadelphia are trading in their own practice rounds this week for a front-row look at some of the biggest names in golf.

The students will serve as standard bearers at the PGA Championship at Aronimink, walking alongside professional golfers and carrying the signs that track each group's score.

For many of them, it is a chance to see the sport up close and maybe even ask a question or two.

"Ricky Fowler, I'd like to see him again," Hank Charlton said.

Jake Ruppert said he is hoping to see players like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Tyrrell Hatton.

"They have something to prove," Ruppert said.

The students are part of First Tee Greater Philadelphia, an organization that provides free golf lessons, equipment and mentorship.

"We teach kids life skills," First Tee Greater Philadelphia CEO Bill Hyndman said, "and we use golf as the vehicle."

Those lessons go far beyond the green.

"You learn about honesty, perseverance and you can use that in your day-to-day life," Andi Jones, one of the standard bearers, said.

Jones has been part of First Tee since she was 5 years old. She said over the years she has seen the sport become more inclusive, with more young girls picking up the game.

"When you see people that look like you, you see the vision that maybe I can do that too," Jones said.

Through First Tee, students have been introduced to scholarships, opportunities and experiences they never imagined.

Last year, some worked as standard bearers at the Truist Championship at the Wissahickon Course. This year, they will take on the same role at the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Some students already know what they will ask the pros if they get the chance.

"How much do they practice? How consistent are they?" Lewis Cantreo said.

Ruppert said he wants to know what keeps the pros going when a round is not going their way.

"When something's going wrong in a round, what's the one thing that motivates you to keep shooting?" he said.

Others are simply excited to be part of the action.

"I'm just there to watch golf and make sure my sign is right," one student said.