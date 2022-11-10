High school program lets Philly students take to the skies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students from a Philadelphia high school sat in the pilot seat at Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Wednesday.

Sunshine and open skies made for a perfect day to fly. And for this trio of teenaged aviators, this is an opportunity they've been waiting for.

"I still can't believe I can fly a plane, especially as a teenager," Jonathan said.

The student pilots are with the Frankford High School Aviation Academy. The program was introduced in 2018 and offers future flyers an opportunity to earn their private pilot certificate and commercial drone license.

Johnathan, Joseph, and Ynser all soared through their first years of training.

"Once you take off, you have to land," Ynser said. "That's something I was always taught, so you definitely need commitment."

But their commitment to learning to fly came with challenges, including an aptitude test.

"It was pretty hard you have to do math calculations and scenarios possible scenarios and how to respond to it," Jonathan said,

Passing with flying colors has allowed them to enter into the Tailwinds Flight School and take off on Wednesday in Skyhawks.

The students said the school has changed their life. The sky's the limit for these students.

And they know it.

"Everything is possible," Jonathan said. "Absolutely anything. You put your mind to it, you're going to have it."