Hersheypark adding world's tallest ride of its kind next summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hersheypark said a Twizzlers-themed ride is coming to the theme park next summer.

In a news release on Tuesday, Hersheypark said Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will open in the summer of 2025. The news release said the pendulum attraction will be the "tallest Screamin' Swing in the world."

The ride will be 1 minute and 10 seconds long, taking riders 137 feet in the air and reaching speeds of 68 miles per hour. Riders will also "experience multiple mind-bending zero G moments as they swing high above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of Hersheypark," the news release said.

"We are thrilled to add a Twizzlers-branded Screamin' Swing to our unmatched ride portfolio next summer," Vikki Hultquist, vice president of Hersheypark & Entertainment Operations, said in the news release. "Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds - the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our Park's beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind."

Hersheypark is the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania. It features more than 70 rides, a water park and a zoo.