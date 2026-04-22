Hersheypark rolls out photo verification process for visitors re-entering the park

Hersheypark has beefed up security measures after a large fight broke out during the park's opening weekend and ended with several arrests.

Now, guests who exit the park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will be subject to a photo verification process if they want to leave and return on the same day.

"To enhance Park security and provide a faster and more seamless way for our guests to re-enter the Park, we now use a secure digital photo comparison system," an explanation on Hersheypark's Frequently Asked Questions page says.

According to the park, a digital photo will be taken of every guest when they leave. If visitors try to re-enter the park, a new digital photo will be taken and compared to the exit photo to confirm that the same person is using the ticket.

"This process ensures that only the original ticket holder is using the admission ticket for multiple same-day entries, preventing unauthorized misuse of tickets," the park's site says.

Guests are not able to opt out of the photo verification process.

However, photo verification will not apply to season pass holders, who already have a photo on file with the park and will continue to scan their passes on re-entry.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Hersheypark for a comment on the updated policies.

On April 3, the first day Hersheypark opened for the season, police in Derry Township were called to the park because several groups of teenagers were fighting inside the grounds. Police said one adult and two underage children were arrested and other people were kicked out of the park.

One day after the fights, a toddler managed to crawl under a fence at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica and stick his hand into the wolf enclosure while his parents were reportedly distracted on their cellphones. Police said a wolf got hold of the toddler's hand with its mouth, but bystanders were able to help pull the boy away.

Derry Township Police said the child's parents were each charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children.