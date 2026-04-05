18-month-old injured at ZooAmerica in Hersheypark after crawling under fence near wolf enclosure

An 18-month-old suffered minor injuries after crawling under a fence and sticking his hand into a wolf enclosure at the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, April 4, an unsupervised child crawled under an exterior perimeter fence and then made his way to the primary metal enclosure that surrounds the wolf habitat, according to a spokesperson for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts.

The 18-month-old put his hand through the fence, at which point "a wolf approached and made contact with the child's hand," a statement on behalf of ZooAmerica said.

"This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression. The child was never inside the wolf's enclosure, and we are relieved the injuries were minor," the statement continued.

ZooAmerica said its habitats are designed with "multiple layers of protection" and clear signage about barriers, and visitors are expected to remain within designated areas and supervise children at all times.

ZooAmerica, which is located inside Hersheypark, is an 11-acre zoo that houses animals found in North America. According to the park's website, it is home to three Gray wolves: Twister, Hazel and Freya.