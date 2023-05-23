Here's how much Philadelphians could spend for Memorial Day weekend cookouts

How much could Philadelphians spend for Memorial Day weekend cookouts?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Denise McCafferty of Southwest Philadelphia is loading up for her annual Memorial Day weekend feast.

"Beef ribs, pork ribs, potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausages," McCafferty said.

She's like many Philadelphians who mark the holiday with yearly cookouts.

But in the last few years, inflation has forced many backyard chefs to cut back or spend more on their holiday menus.

McCafferty says she's been planning for higher prices at the checkout.

"I already spent $250. And we still haven't finished," McCafferty said.

So what can you expect to spend on a cookout this year? Let's start with the main course the meats.

Cannuli's Meats in the Italian market is gearing up for a big rush.

"Oh yea. Pandemic's over. People are partying," Charles Cannuli, owner of Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry said.

And Cannuli says meat prices are trending in the right direction for this weekend.

"Prices are not as high as they were last year, but they're still higher than pre-pandemic. So, it's getting better," Cannuli said.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows you'll only pay about three cents more per pound of ground beef than last April.

Prices on chicken and bacon are down big year over year, but if you're looking for steak get ready to pay.

Data shows beef steak prices are up more than 50 cents a pound from last year.

When it comes to sides Cannuli says deviled egg fans may be in luck.

"Eggs last month were $12.95 for three dozen. This week they're $6.95 for three dozen," Cannuli said.

Egg prices continue to trend downward after peaking in January.

But data shows you're still paying a dollar more per dozen than a year ago.

In fact, most sides and toppings will be up this year.

American cheese is up more than 60 cents a pound and a 16-ounce bag of chips will cost you 89 cents more.

But what about some cold adult beverages?

Co-owner of The Beer Peddlers, Dan Stevenson says there's one favorite as we head into summer.

"Tea is really big again this year. It's been big the last few years but it's still really big," Stevenson said.

Those hard teas would fall under malt beverages up 23 cents from last April. Wine prices are down about six cents a liter.

And while the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn't track beer prices Stevenson does.

"Everything is up. But that's from the wholesale price. So it is going to cost you probably a little more," Stevenson said.