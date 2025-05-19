Helicopter makes emergency landing on lawn in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, officials say

A medical helicopter landed on the lawn of a home in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, Monday evening, Montgomery County officials said.

No one was injured in the emergency landing that happened just after 7:40 p.m. at Musket and Powderhorn roads, officials said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and captured the PennSTAR helicopter near a driveway.

The helicopter is owned and operated by Metro Aviation, a Penn Medicine spokesperson said. It's part of Penn Medicine's PennSTAR program, which provides transportation between medical centers for critical patients and offers on-scene care during emergencies.

Three crew members were on board and were traveling from Wings Field in Blue Bell to pick up a patient at Chester County Hospital, the spokesperson said. The crew is safe and is being evaluated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the spokesperson said.

No one on the ground was injured.

Whitemarsh Township police are asking anyone in the area who finds debris that could be connected to the incident to call them by dialing 911.

