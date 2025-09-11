Watch CBS News
Helicopter crash in Pennsylvania leaves 2 people dead, officials say

A helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, has left two people dead on Thursday, CBS affiliate WYOU reported

According to WYOU, the Carbon County Coroner confirmed that two people died. The crash happened in a wooded area near the 300 block of Maury Road near Penn's Peak.

The two people on the helicopter were a pilot and a line worker, WYOU reported. 

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash. WYOU reported that the NTSB and FAA are expected to arrive at the scene on Thursday.

It's unclear what led to the crash. 

The identities of the two people who died aren't known at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

