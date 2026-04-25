Heavy rain Saturday for parts of Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Umbrellas will be needed as well as contingency plans if you are going to be outdoors on Saturday in the Philadelphia region, especially during the nighttime hours.

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In addition, you'll likely need your light jacket as we're staying in the 50s for high temps.

NEXT big weather changes

Our NEXT big weather maker is another cold front which will likely bring widespread rain to the area on Saturday, along with high temps back down into the 50s. Scattered showers in the morning followed by heavy rain in the evening and at night.

The rain may linger into the first part of Sunday, especially along the coast. Be sure and have your backup plans ready if you have outdoor events planned. Total rainfall will likely be in the 1-inch range, with some spots getting more than that.

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Not a flooding event but an impactful one if you were planning on being outside.

More rain is expected by the middle of next week so keep that gear handy. Temps will be seasonable as well with highs in the mid-upper 60s most days.

Rain is much needed

Over here, our Tammie Souza explains that our region is currently under drought conditions. Most of the Philadelphia area is in a moderate drought, but pockets of Chester, Berks and Lancaster counties are under what is considered severe drought.

Here's the 7-day forecast

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Saturday: Cool, rainy. High 56, low 50.

Sunday: Morning showers. High 53, low 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 68, low 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 67, low 45.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 68, low 50.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 67, low 52.

Friday: Stray shower. High 67, low 47.

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