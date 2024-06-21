Delaware County case managers keeping close eye on seniors amid heat wave

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County nonprofit is checking on some of our most vulnerable residents to make sure they're safe in the heat wave.

Case managers with Senior Community Services (SCS) have been calling dozens of at-risk seniors on a daily basis this week to ask if they're staying hydrated and if their air conditioners are working. If the seniors' A/C is broken, case managers will drop off free box fans at the seniors' homes.

SCS contracts with the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) to provide personal care and home support for residents ages 60 and up. SCS has 14 case managers and serves about 2,000 seniors a year.

"We are very concerned about our seniors as, you know, the heat has been extremely high this week," Faye Fortune, case manager at SCS, said. "It is important that we reach out to them."

One of the at-risk seniors Fortune called on Friday is 83-year-old Mary Gilroy from Drexel Hill. She uses an oxygen machine because of severe asthma. Gilroy said it means a lot that Fortune checked up on her.

"She's done wonderful for me," said Gilroy. "Thank you very much, Faye. You're doing a wonderful job."