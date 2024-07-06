Excessive heat warning with hot temperatures feeling like triple digits in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today's dangerous hot weather around the Philadelphia region has triggered an Excessive Heat Warning, which is the highest level of heat alert for all areas adjacent to the I-95 corridor and eastward.

A Heat advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. All current alerts are through 8 p.m. tonight. What makes today different than yesterday is the heat index (feels-like temperature) which may reach 108 degrees.

Highs in the mid 90's combined with dewpoints in the upper 70s will create a tropical feeling more like south Florida on an extremely hot day. This is day three of our current heat wave and it may continue into the middle of next week before heading back to the 80's.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible again Saturday with heavy downpours providing relief from the heat. However, most of the area will remain dry and any storms are not expected to reach severe limits.





Code Orange air quality alert in effect in Philadelphia

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has also been issued for all of New Jersey due to the high levels of particulate matter. The elderly, very young and those with respiratory issues should remain indoors if possible.

Here are some ways to beat today's heat:

Cold showers and baths.

Place clothes in the freezer for 30 minutes, then put them on.

Rub ice on writs, ankles, temples and back of the neck.

Put sunscreen in a cooler. It will feel good when applying. (Viewer tip)

Avoid heavy foods, sugar, caffeine and alcohol.

Instead opt for water, iced tea, beverages to replace electrolytes.

Pets need shade or indoors at all times with cool water.

Freeze water bottles to cool yourself and pets.

Check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure all is well.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect starting at 11 p.m. Saturday and continuing through Sunday, July 7 for potential severe storms, a heat advisory and then more potentiallly severe storms Sunday afternoon.

A higher Level 2, or slight, severe weather risk is in place for Sunday afternoon across the entire region, as storms that pop up in the afternoon could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and a chance of an isolated tornado.

Hurricane Beryl latest

Meanwhile in the tropics, once-powerful Hurricane Beryl is now a tropical storm over the southwest Gulf of Mexico and headed to the Texas coast between Brownsville and Houston where it is expected to make a second landfall as a category 1 hurricane.

Heavy rain and flooding are the primary concern. Remnant rains from Beryl may curve northeast and reach the Delaware Valley during the middle of next week with showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday evening and beyond.

We'll keep you updated. Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for the latest updates on the heat and any storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Hot, humid and a storm. High 96

Sunday: Steamy, a PM storm. High 95, Low 76

Monday: Not as steamy. High 96, Low 75

Tuesday: Still hot. High 92, Low 75

Wednesday: PM T-storms. High 89, Low 76

Thursday: Few storms. High 87, Low 76

Friday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 75

