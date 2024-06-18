Mark Ruffalo visits Delaware County Courthouse to film HBO limited series "Task"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Film crews were back in Delaware County this week, this time filming for the HBO limited series "Task" at the courthouse in Media.

The Delaware County Courthouse became the backdrop for a "pivotal scene featuring lead actor Mark Ruffalo," the Delaware County Council posted on Facebook.

The actor met up with some county employees between shoots, according to the post. A few lucky people even got to grab a selfie with the star.

The production company that created "Mare of Easttown" is behind "Task."

The courthouse is not the only place where lights, cameras and headsets have been spotted across the region lately. The council said the crew has been seen in Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, Chadds Ford Township and Marcus Hook.

Mont Clare, Montgomery County, and South Philly have also been filming sites for the show.

Meanwhile, "Delco: The Movie" wrapped up filming in the area earlier this year, and in January, Apple Studios visited Matthew's Tavern in Norwood to film "Sinking Spring."