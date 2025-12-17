Watch CBS News
Bomb threat cleared at Haverford High School after students evacuated, dispatch says

Alexandra Simon
Students at Haverford High School in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, were evacuated from the building Wednesday because a possible bomb threat was made toward the school.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said students were moved to the middle school next door after a call was made directly to the high school shortly before 9 a.m. Viola said a computerized voice left the message and indicated a specific area where a bomb might be.

Police and bomb-sniffing K9s swept and cleared the building of any threat, Delaware County Dispatch said later Wednesday morning. Class was canceled for the day for high school students.

