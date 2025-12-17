Bomb threat cleared at Haverford High School after students evacuated, dispatch says

Students at Haverford High School in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, were evacuated from the building Wednesday because a possible bomb threat was made toward the school.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said students were moved to the middle school next door after a call was made directly to the high school shortly before 9 a.m. Viola said a computerized voice left the message and indicated a specific area where a bomb might be.

Police and bomb-sniffing K9s swept and cleared the building of any threat, Delaware County Dispatch said later Wednesday morning. Class was canceled for the day for high school students.