Watch CBS News
Crime

Allentown man charged in assault of pregnant woman in Hatfield, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

An Allentown, Pennsylvania, man was arrested in the assault of a pregnant woman in Hatfield, Montgomery County, on Monday night, police said. 

Raymond Bautista was charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault and other offenses for the assault that happened last Thursday on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue.

Police said Bautista was arraigned by a judge who set his bail at $75,000 unsecured.  

The attack was caught on nearby surveillance video at the Hatfield Village Apartments.

hatfield-assault-still-photo-1.png
A screenshot from the surveillance video being shared on social media of the Thursday morning assault.

The video showed a person walking into a parking lot while holding bags before the masked suspect, allegedly Bautista, ran up behind the woman and quickly knocked her to the ground. Bautista then allegedly tackled the woman and continued to assault her. He then fled the scene, and the woman gathered their belongings.

The woman attacked was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said Bautista's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.