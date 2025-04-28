Allentown man charged in assault of pregnant woman in Hatfield, Pennsylvania

An Allentown, Pennsylvania, man was arrested in the assault of a pregnant woman in Hatfield, Montgomery County, on Monday night, police said.

Raymond Bautista was charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault and other offenses for the assault that happened last Thursday on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue.

Police said Bautista was arraigned by a judge who set his bail at $75,000 unsecured.

The attack was caught on nearby surveillance video at the Hatfield Village Apartments.

A screenshot from the surveillance video being shared on social media of the Thursday morning assault.

The video showed a person walking into a parking lot while holding bags before the masked suspect, allegedly Bautista, ran up behind the woman and quickly knocked her to the ground. Bautista then allegedly tackled the woman and continued to assault her. He then fled the scene, and the woman gathered their belongings.

The woman attacked was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said Bautista's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.