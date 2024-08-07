Delaware County firefighters grieve former fire chief who spent 80 years with department: "We're going to miss him"

Delaware County firefighters grieve former fire chief who spent 80 years with fire company

Delaware County firefighters grieve former fire chief who spent 80 years with fire company

Delaware County firefighters grieve former fire chief who spent 80 years with fire company

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – At the Llanerch Volunteer Fire Company, the American flag flies at half-staff and black bunting hangs as a symbol of mourning as firefighters grieve the loss of one of their own.

Harry Sauder joined the fire company at age 17 and spent the next 80 years with the department in various roles, including chief. The 97-year-old died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on Tuesday, according to his family members.

Larry Swartz, who serves on the Llanerch Volunteer Fire Company's board of directors, said Sauder had a big impact on him as a friend and mentor.

"He was never married, didn't have any children, so we were his kids," Swartz said. "And this was his home."

Sauder spent 33 years as an active firefighter, 20 years on the board of directors and 27 years visiting the fire department almost daily.

"We're going to miss him," Swartz said. "Not too many people these days devote eight decades of their time to an organization."

Younger firefighters enjoyed hearing Sauder's stories. When health problems prevented him from visiting, firefighters like Swartz went to Sauder's assisted living facility to visit him.

"He was respected by everybody in the township, even the other fire companies in the township," niece Audrey Pino said. "He was just a great man."

The fire company is dedicating a memorial plaque to Sauder. In the meantime, his family is working on setting up a scholarship in his name.

Sauder will be laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 17.