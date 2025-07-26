13-year-old threatens man with flare gun, tries to steal van using a screwdriver, Delaware State Police say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after trying to steal a Ford Transit van from the Harry O. Eisenberg Elementary School in New Castle, Delaware, on Tuesday.

According to Delaware State Police, a 64-year-old man went out to his Ford Transit in the school parking lot just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, where he found 3-4 teens in the van. The man confronted the teens and ran after them once they tried to get away.

The 13-year-old boy pointed an orange flare gun at the 64-year-old, who eventually caught up to him. State police said the boy then punched the man.

State police took the 13-year-old into custody and recovered the flare gun. The boy is charged with attempting to commit theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, as well as other offenses, according to state police.

Investigators later discovered the Ford van's driver's side door was damaged by the teens, and a screwdriver had been shoved into the ignition.

"This type of damage is consistent with the nationwide trend of vehicles being stolen using a screwdriver," state police said in an announcement about the investigation.

The 13-year-old was sent to the New Castle County Detention Center. The other teens were not found and have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Corporal W. Beinke at Troop 2 by calling (302) 834-2620.