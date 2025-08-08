The history behind Haddonfield's central landmark, a dinosaur nicknamed Haddy

Why the story behind the bronze dinosaur sculpture in Haddonfield is so significant to paleontology

Why the story behind the bronze dinosaur sculpture in Haddonfield is so significant to paleontology

Why the story behind the bronze dinosaur sculpture in Haddonfield is so significant to paleontology

It stands 8 feet tall and 18 feet long, and it's become a focal point and a central landmark in the heart of Haddonfield.

"It is one of the most amazing stories historically in our very historic town," said Doug Rauschenberger, a local historian.

For more than 20 years, the Hadrosaurus foulkii bronze sculpture, nicknamed Haddy, has been standing near Kings Highway, thanks to a big community effort.

The significance of the dinosaur dates back to 1858, when Rauschenberger says bones were unearthed from a farm in Haddonfield. The discovery was made on Maple Avenue, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark that attracts people from all around the world.

CBS News Philadelphia

"This was the first nearly complete dinosaur skeleton that was ever found in the world," Rauschenberger said. "It's really special to the borough, but really it's special to the entire world of paleontology."

After excavation, the bones were taken to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia. In 1868, the academy became the first place in the world where people could see a mounted dinosaur on display.

"There were lines outside the door going around the block, and we actually had to start charging admission," said Marina McDougall, vice president of Experience and Engagement at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

"It was the first time a dinosaur skeleton was mounted, and Hadrosaurus is still the most complete dinosaur ever collected on the East Coast of the United States," said Ned Gilmore, collections manager for the Department of Vertebrate Zoology.

The dinosaur remained on display until the 1930s.

Today, the ancient animal's original skeleton and bones are kept inside a locked, climate-controlled room upstairs in the museum.

"Mainly the collection is stored up here for scientific use," Gilmore said.

A few weeks ago, Hadrosaurus foulkii made a return to Dinosaur Hall at the Academy.

CBS News Philadelphia

The skeleton was recreated in 2008, but it's been in storage for years. Recently, Haddy was restored and now stands proudly again, representing both the museum's and Haddonfield's place in history.

"This is something special, it's really pre-history history, so it's something we really come to celebrate and love," Rauschenberger said.

Haddy is a local landmark representing the history of dinosaur discovery.