This outdoor dining scene in New Jersey shines during summer with global flavors and small-town charm

With more than 30 restaurants offering a wide variety of international dishes, downtown Haddonfield has become a destination for diners seeking both flavor and atmosphere.

Residents say the small town offers the feel of a global culinary tour — without leaving South Jersey.

"I'm able to get Middle Eastern food, French food, Indian food, Italian food," said Chris Heckert, who lives in Haddonfield.

"You have all kinds of choices," said Jane Brick, another resident.

At El Nopalito, owner Rosalba Palillero serves food inspired by her hometown of Puebla, Mexico. Her menu includes fajitas, enchiladas poblanas, and tamales topped with sunny-side-up eggs — all made from scratch.

"It's a strong, family-based restaurant," Palillero said.

Nearby, Chef Manish Chopra prepares northern Indian cuisine at Cross Culture. Dishes include samosa chaat, spicy eggplant and shrimp, and aloo gobi — a cauliflower and potato curry.

"It means everything to be a part of Haddonfield and to share our food, our culture," said co-owner Vaneet Chopra, Manish's son.

Many of the restaurants along Kings Highway offer outdoor seating, giving the area a distinctly European vibe in the warmer months.

"There's something about the New York and/or Europe vibe about eating outside," Heckert said.

At Umile Trattoria, co-owner David Murray creates Italian-inspired dishes with seasonal ingredients, including panzanella salad, ruby beet gnocchi, and bruschetta pizza.

"Dishes that have our true Italian feel to it while embracing New Jersey," Murray said.

For dessert, Umile offers its own version of a s'more — toasted to order. What makes it Italian? The Nutella.

"We jokingly call this our Nutella campfire s'more," Murray said.

But jokes aside, Murray, who is half Italian, says he's serious about authenticity. He frequently travels to Italy to expand his knowledge of modern Italian cuisine.

"I'm going to continue to go and continue to grow [and do] extensive research," he said.

According to the Downtown Haddonfield Partnership, these restaurants are part of 200 storefront businesses in the downtown area.