Residents in South Jersey to decide whether businesses be allowed to sell alcohol on ballot

New Jersey residents to decide whether businesses be allowed to sell alcohol on ballot

For the past 120 years, people living in a small community in South Jersey have had to travel to another town to buy alcohol.

Haddon Heights is one of only a few remaining dry towns in the Garden State. Take a drive through the downtown and you'll spot flower shops, boutiques, jewelry stores, and restaurants. You won't find a bar or liquor store. It's been that way since the borough was founded in 1904, but a change could be coming.

"There's an opportunity to bring a whole new customer base to our downtown," said Zachary Houck, the mayor of Haddon Heights.

Houck said there's a non-binding referendum on the ballot this election on whether businesses should be allowed to sell alcohol. Houck has been advocating for a yes vote and believes it would give a boost to the business district.

"The little shops they're going to stand to benefit because you create an influx of foot traffic to our downtown community," Houck said.

In New Jersey, the number of retail liquor licenses is based on population. In Haddon Heights, the mayor said the borough could receive two licenses if a change was made. So we asked voters what they think.

"There's only a couple restaurants here in town why not have a couple liquor licenses here," said Vicki Lee, who cast her ballot during early voting.

"As a resident of Haddon Heights I think it's a good opportunity for us to have something more local that we can take advantage of," said Cat Hutchison, who owns Trouble Brewing Coffee House on Station Avenue.

"I can't imagine what it would be like if it changed. I'm pretty traditional and pretty conservative, so let's just keep it the way it is," said Georgianne Kloss, who has lived in the borough for nearly 70 years.

Whichever way the referendum goes, the mayor and council will still have the final say on whether an ordinance is introduced.

"We would respect the wishes if it was overwhelmingly favorable in one way or the other, yes or no," Houck said.