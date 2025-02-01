Frigid start to Groundhog Day with light snow accumulation possible north, west of Philadelphia

Mostly cloudy skies will meet and greet us on Sunday, with highs hovering near 40 degrees.

A weak front passes through in the afternoon, and after looking at the latest radar, it's likely many areas north and west of Philly will see some light accumulations of wet snow, as the system blows past.

Areas in the Poconos may see up to 3 inches of fresh snow, while the city itself may only see a passing flurry, with a dusting/coating possible in the far northwest suburbs.

CBS Philadelphia

Warmer next week

Our winds will turn to the south following this front and a nice warm-up begins with Monday reaching the low to middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday will also be mild in the low 50s with abundant sunshine.

Our seesaw temperatures continue for the remainder of next week as we drop to 40s on Wednesday accompanied by rain showers or a wintry mix.

Just as quickly, we reverse course back to the mid-50s on Thursday with steady rain showers throughout the day.

Skies clear on Friday and once again we dip back to the 40s.

We are also keeping an eye on next weekend. Super Bowl Sunday may look and feel warm and dry in New Orleans, but here in Philly, we could be facing rain or snow showers.

Both the American-GFS and EURO-ECMWF long-range models are currently in sync tracking a storm across the greater Philadelphia area. It is still eight days away and the forecast will likely change several times but if you have outdoor party plans that day you'll need to check back here frequently.

The NEXT Weather Team will help you plan and prepare with the most up-to-date game day forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Cloudy skies. High 40, Low 19.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High 51, Low 30.

Tuesday: Sunny & milder. High 52, Low 44.

Wednesday: Showers develop. High 36, low 30.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 51, Low 33.

Friday: Clouds, sun sun. High 48, Low 37.

Saturday: Cloudy, a shower? High 43, Low 32.

