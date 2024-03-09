From dogs and rabbits, to alpacas and pythons, the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo has it all

Getting up close and personal with animals at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

Getting up close and personal with animals at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- You'll find more than just cats and dogs at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo! CBS Philadelphia took a trip to Montgomery County Saturday morning to make some furry and not so furry friends.

From dogs, bunnies and cats, to alpacas, reptiles, pigs and ponies, the 2024 Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo has almost every animal you can think of off the top of your head!

Wendy Tucci works for Beyond Imagination Alpacas, a ranch that cares for 40 alpacas in Douglassville, Pennsylvania.

Ross and Bane the alpaca

Our crews got to know one of the 40 alpacas, Bane, very well. Pro tip - alpacas love crinkly cut carrots!

"They're sweet. Like any animal, the more you work with them, the more friendly they're going to be, the more trainable," Tucci said.

Alpacas are very smart too, Tucci said. The Beyond Imagination Alpacas participate in alpaca shows -- think dog show, but with these larger furry creatures instead. The alpacas perform, learn commands and can be trained to do just about anything, she said.

At the ranch, workers sheer the alpaca fur once a year. Tucci said after the sheering is done, they make the fur into yarn and then create clothing out of it. Alpaca fur isn't itchy like sheep wool though, it's softer and actually four times warmer than their wool.

Our crews also got very, very close to a giant python named Frank Sinatra.

Just 30 seconds before going on the air this morning, our Ross DiMattei was surprised by a handler at the expo with a snake scarf.

Ross and Frank Sinatra the python

You can experience alpacas, snakes and all the more this weekend too! The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

But you'll want to buy those tickets now because the pet expo won't be here much longer! Sunday is the last day you can see the pets while they're in town.

Ticket prices vary between $5 to $15 for children, adults and seniors/service members.