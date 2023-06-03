Gov. Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers highlight recent proposals of common sense gun reform laws

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- It's something we've heard repeatedly. Philadelphia leaders, most notably the mayor, blamed the city's gun problem on leadership in Harrisburg.

The governor was in Delaware County Friday and CBS News Philadelphia asked if party-line gridlock can be overcome.

On a hot pavement in East Lansdowne with politicians fighting for a slither of shrinking shade to keep cool from the sun, we were told there's hope state lawmakers can mend fences, get along and work to pass what the Democrats call common sense gun reform laws.

In fact, just this week, Mayor Kenney with a familiar answer about the violence and what he says is not happening in Harrisburg.

"In this state, it's like the wild west, as far as the legislatures is concerned," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Two bills cleared the state house last week.

One would allow police to seize guns from a threatening person after obtaining a court order. It's known as a red flag law.

The second bill would expand background checks and close what's commonly known as the gun show loophole.

"I hope my colleagues and the Senate understand it's not a political issue," Rep. Jennifer O'Mara said. "This is a life and death issue and it is time we take this action."

But will these proposals ever become law?

They saw very little Republican support in the House. Those members largely argued the measures would crash people's constitutional rights.

Now moving to the Senate, it's predicted they face an intense uphill battle.

The communications director for the Senate majority leader told CBS News Philadelphia in a statement saying, "Pennsylvania currently has robust laws in place pertaining to guns, which must be enforced in every corner of the Commonwealth."