Why Super Bowl 57 is different for Eagles than Super Bowl 52

Why this year's Super Bowl is different for the Eagles compared to their last run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twelve days and counting until the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet on football's biggest stage, Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles are going after their second Lombardy Trophy in five years.

It was a celebration for the ages in 2018. Thousands flooded the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Eagles fans are hoping for a repeat.

"We've been waiting for this moment for such a long time," North Philadelphia resident Dianne Stewart said. "We're here. We want it. We're hungry."

Zach Berman, the Eagles beat writer for The Athletic, wrote the book "Underdogs: The Philadelphia Eagles' Emotional Road to Super Bowl VictoryUnderdogs" after the team beat the New England Patriots to become league champions five years ago.

Berman says the Super Bowl this year is different from the one in 2018.

"Last time, it was more unexpected," Berman said. "They were underdogs leading up to it. That was the big theme. The players wore dog masks during the playoffs."

But Berman says this year, the Eagles are the favorites.

Berman says in 2018, the biggest challenge was that many key players were absent due to injuries.

This year, the Eagles are going into the Super Bowl with most players healthy.

"They're facing the best quarterback of the NFL," Berman said. "They faced Tom Brady in February 2018. They're facing Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. I think the parallel is you're facing goliath in the Super Bowl."

Eagles superfan Tim Logan was at the 2018 Super Bowl and plans to be at this one too.

"The x-factor of this game is going to be Patrick Mahomes and his ability to avoid our four-man or five-man rush," Logan said. "If we can contain him, keep him in the pocket, there's no reason why we can't have a very successful game."

While the Chiefs are a formidable opponent, fans' confidence in the Birds is sky-high.

"I think there's no chance that they lose," Eagles fan Peter Huff said. "I think we're just too good of a team."

Berman believes the Eagles can make it happen if they're disciplined, flexible and have an outstanding pass rush.