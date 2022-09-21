Watch CBS News
Gloucester Township Police seek help identifying man accused of robbing Lowe's store

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The Gloucester Township Police Department is seeking your help with identifying a man accused of stealing from a Lowe's Home Improvement Store. The man allegedly stole items worth around $1,344 on Sept. 9 and 12, police say.

He entered the store on Cross Keys Road in the Sicklerville Section of Gloucester Township. The suspect then selected several power tools and fled the store without paying. 

Police say a witness saw the suspect taking off in a gray Nissan Rogue.

The car was allegedly occupied by two additional unknown suspects, authorities say.

If you can identify the suspect, Gloucester Township Police Department asks you to call (856) 228-4500, or call the anonymous crime tip line at (856) 842-5560. 

To send an anonymous tip via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

You may also click here to access the anonymous web tip page.

